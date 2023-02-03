A campaign to revamp a skatepark in Tywyn has been given new hope following disappointment last year when the company assigned to the project went in to administration.
The town rallied behind plans to revamp the skatepark, setting themselves the task of raising £250,000 to revamp the skatepark on Cambrian Road.
The original skatepark was made of metal and had fallen in to a state of disrepair so plans for a concrete park with a pump track and skills area were made.
The Freestyle Collective was awarded the contract, but Tywyn’s hopes were dashed when the company went into administration.
However, the plans are back on track, thanks to a new collaboration, and a survey has been set up to ask the public for their views on how the skatepark should look.
“We are now working with Maverick Skateparks, who are very well known in the industry for designing great skateparks across the UK, and they are picking up where The Freestyle Collective got to when they entered administration,” Tywyn town clerk Chris Wood explained.
“The skatepark is very important to the people of Tywyn but also to the wider area as the old skatepark had many visitors who would travel here.
"Because of this, we are keen for as many people as possible to complete the survey. It has been a number of years now since the original survey was commissioned and given the advances in design and build technology, we want to make sure we deliver the best skatepark possible after so many years without one. The funding is all in place and we are looking forward to starting the build as soon as possible once the design has been signed off.”
A survey has been set up by Maverick Skateparks and a link to it shared on Tywyn Town Council’s Facebook page. The post accompanying it reads: “We are working with Tywyn Town Council to design and build a new skatepark off Cambrian Road. We are asking local riders to help shape the initial designs by completing this short survey on what’s important to you in a skatepark.”
To complete the survey, visit www.maverickskateparks.co.uk/tywyn