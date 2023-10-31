Cllr Thomas said council representatives had met Welsh Government officers recently regarding its concerns about a re-routing option without a bypass, and were still awaiting a response. A report before cabinet said the council’s position was reaffirmed at the meeting and that there should be a commitment for the full bypass scheme “as that is the only practical solution”. The report said the Welsh Government officers present spoke about the “difficulties and challenges” associated with constructing a bypass, including financial ones, but that they would relay the council’s position to Mr Waters.