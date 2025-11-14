The funfair in Aberystwyth will not be open on Friday evening due to the strong winds and rain.
Vernon Studt of Studt Funfairs said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions, we will not be opening the fair this evening, Friday. But we will return from 2pm on Saturday."
There is a yellow weather warning for wind in place across west Wales and some homes have experienced brief powercuts today as the wind swirls.
The funfair will reopen on Saturday and will be in Aberystwyth until Tuesday.
