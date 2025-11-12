A fascinating history of Welsh lighthouses has been compiled for a new book.
There are more than 30 lighthouses around the coast of Wales, including ones in Aberystwyth, Bardsey. Many are well-known structures, located in spots of great natural beauty, but all have a vital role, warning seafarers of marine hazards and guiding them to safety.
In ‘Lighthouses of Wales’, author Warren Kovach looks at the development of lighthouses in Wales, how they have been operated over the centuries, and who has been involved in their story, from lighthouse keepers and their families to the architects who designed them.
Alongside the human story is a story of technological development, the evolution of different types of structure, lamps and lenses, fog signals and the automated future in a world with GPS.
The book is richly illustrated throughout and also includes an appendix listing all the lighthouses, both active and inactive, with information such as location, year established, height, etc. All those who want to know more about the maritime history of Wales and these fascinating structures will find this book of interest.
Warren Kovach is the author of the popular Anglesey-History.co.uk website, which highlights aspects of the island's history, supplemented by many of his own photographs. He has also written several books about Anglesey history as well as the lighthouses of Wales for Amberley.
Born and raised in Ohio, USA, he moved to Anglesey in the early 1990s and soon set about exploring its history and landscape. He is a keen photographer and has had his photos published in many national newspapers, books and magazines around the world.
He is trustee of the Anglesey Antiquarian Society, a volunteer and former trustee of Menai Heritage, and was a tour guide at South Stack Lighthouse on Ynys Lawd, Anglesey.
‘Lighthouses of Wales’ published by Amberley is out now.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.