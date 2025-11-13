Plans for 14 flats at Aberystwyth’s Stanley Road have been approved despite objections from the town council.
In an application recommended for approval at the 12 November meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Dafydd Joseph Evans sought permission for a residential development of 14 flats, three of them affordable, at Brynderw, Stanley Road.
It is proposed the 14 flats, over four storeys, would be in two buildings.
Planning permission was granted in March 2025 for a residential development on the footprint of the current application for two buildings providing eight flats on three storeys.
Aberystwyth Town Council had objected to the latest scheme on the grounds including an overdevelopment of the site, a loss of green space, insufficient parking and increased traffic, and the development being out of character, the report said.
Two members of the public had raised fears of anti-social behaviour in area, along with parking concerns, a loss of trees and overdevelopment.
A report for members accompanying the latest application said: “In essence, this application looks to supersede the recently approved application on the same footprint granted in March 2025.
“The difference with this proposal is that it is now proposed to provide 14 flats instead of eight and that there is an additional floor proposed albeit being at lower ground floor level.
“The height of the structure will remain the same as the approved scheme.
“In terms of the principle of development and notwithstanding that there is a fallback position to develop the site, national planning policy recognises the role of Aberystwyth as a regional growth area for the Mid Wales region.”
It said the total requirement for housing delivery within the Aberystwyth as set out in the LDP is 1,877, adding: “The latest LDP housing monitoring figures (January 2025) shows that only 669 dwellings have been completed in the Urban Service Centre with extant permission for a further 310 dwellings.
“Therefore, accounting for demolitions and conversions (-71) there is capacity for a further 969 dwellings in Aberystwyth.”
It went on to say: “The scale and design of the proposed development is considered to reflect that of the neighbouring flat accommodation at Brynderw and recently approved schemes within the immediate Brynderw complex.
“Given that the proposal is to be constructed on a bank, in order to accommodate an additional floor it is proposed that a lower ground level be proposed. This will ensure that the height of the building does not go higher than the height of the recently approved scheme.
“The site is situated within the Aberystwyth Town Centre conservation area and to the south of the grade-II*-listed Edward Davies Building although it is noted that a large green area characterised by mature trees is positioned between the application site and the listed building. It is considered that the proposed development will not give rise to detrimental harm to the setting of these listed building or the wider conservation area.”
The recommendation of approval was unanimously approved by committee members.
