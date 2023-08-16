A WEATHER warning for the west coast of Wales has been issued for Friday, with a period of strong easterly winds and gusts in excess of 60mph possible.
The Met Office has released a yellow warning for Friday, 18 August, between midnight and 6pm, saying that a period of strong easterly winds is expected, sufficient to cause some impacts to travel and tourism.
The warning says: "Locally strong and at times gusty easterly winds are expected to develop to the west of high ground overnight Thursday into Friday, with gusts of 45-55 mph most likely.
"There is a small chance a few places could see gusts in excess of 60mph.
"This may lead to difficult conditions for holiday traffic on Friday, and could result in a few fallen trees affecting some roads and railway lines. Temporary structures across campsites and outdoor events could be damaged."
The warning area covers the west coast, just north of Cardigan, all the way along the Ceredigion and Gwynedd coast, up to Anglesey.
Travel may be impacted due to the potential for fallen trees and short term power loss is possible, forecasters warn.