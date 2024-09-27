The Pegasus Slam is a series of six ultramarathons to be run in Wales over six months, totalling over 220 miles and 23,500ft of elevation.
Having just completed this, Aberystwyth runner Lyndsey Wheeler is looking for her next challenge. What makes this even more incredible is seven years ago, Lyndsey could not run.
“I started running to keep a friend company and we joined a C25K group,” Lyndsey said.
“I found it extremely tough, but stuck with it. Before long I was running 5k’s without stopping and Parkrun on Saturdays.
“I have always struggled with confidence and was extremely unfit, but running has helped me overcome anxiety, build confidence and greatly improved my health and well-being.”
Lyndsey was persuaded to do the Cambrian News Aberystwyth 10k. She didn’t think she was capable of finishing, but was proud to get her first proper race medal.
She enrolled in Edd and Lina Land’s running group and entered the Cardiff half marathon in 2018 when the couple made Lyndsey believe she could run 13.1 miles.
Lyndsey said: “I booked my first marathon for May 2019 and ticked that box too. I came away with a nasty hip injury that stopped me in my tracks... I had to take some time out to recover.”
But Lyndsey also found support at Aberystwyth Athletics Club, not only with running, but also meeting partner Dan through the club’s activities.
“It was at the club’s Christmas turkey run in 2022 that I met Dan. He’d just started running and wanted to increase his fitness to help him hiking.
“We hit it off there and then.
“I had told Dan I wanted to do another Ultramarathon, and had my heart set on the Pegasus Slam.
“I wasn’t all that confident about my ability to complete something this big but Dan said if we don’t book it now we’ll never get around to it. So one evening we just booked it, a challenge we could take on together; our adventure for 2024!”
But that wasn’t quite enough for the pair who also took part in ‘The Great Outdoors’ challenge, hiking across Scotland (coast to coast) between two of the ultras.
“We still can’t believe what we have done, but we’re really proud. It’s amazing to think what your bodies are actually capable of.”