The life of Criccieth’s Denise Evans is told in ‘Reaching Beyond: The Mountains and Voyages of Denise Evans’.
Born in Paris in 1931, Denise died in November 2023 at 92, having moved to Criccieth when she was a child. Her autobiography is published by Cathy Woodhead from Borth y Gest, Porthmadog.
Denise’s parents were Jean and Nea Morin. Nea wrote ‘A Woman's Reach’, described as an 'excellent account of early 20th century European women's rock climbing by an outstanding woman rock climber'.
Cathy said: “Denise was a significant female adventurer, the first (and so far only) female president of the Alpine Club and someone who deserves to be better known.
“Denise was of strong mountaineering stock. A member of the Ladies Alpine Club and the Pinnacle Club, she grew up in Paris against a backdrop of climbing and the outdoors, playing in the sand under the Fontainebleau boulders on family days out, and learning to ski as a child.
“At the start of World War II she moved with her mother and brother to Criccieth and lived for most of her life in north Wales.
“She married Charles Evans (1957), deputy leader of the 1953 Everest Expedition, the 1955 British Kangchenjunga Expedition and Principal of the University College of North Wales (now Bangor University) from 1958-1984.
“Denise was very much involved in the Pinnacle Club and in 1962 joined the Club's Himalayan Jagdula Expedition, even though she had a young child by then.
“In the mid-1960s, by then with three young children, her husband Charles developed Multiple Sclerosis, confining him to a wheelchair. Undaunted, Denise somehow kept up her active and adventurous lifestyle, but became more involved in sailing. Her book documents voyages around Scotland, the Azores, Greenland, and South America.
“Denise's story is one of resilience, adventure and an unwavering spirit. From France to north Wales, her life was filled with climbing, sailing, and overcoming personal challenges; she exemplifies a life lived fully and fearlessly. Her narrative is deeply inspiring.”
The book contains Celia Bull’s preface, and introduction by Denise's son Peter, photographs, maps, five paintings by Denise and more.
‘Reaching Beyond’ (ISBN is 978-1-9163674-3-2), currently £17.50 (RRP £19.95) from www.delfrynpublications.co.uk, Browsers, Porthmadog or Cordee Books (£19.95) launches 6 December (7.30pm) at Plas y Brenin, Capel Curig.