Palé Hall Hotel is raising a glass to head sommelier Garry Clark who has been named in the UK’s top five.
The prestigious 2025 Top 100 Sommeliers by The Sommelier Edit highlights the UK’s most talented wine professionals.
Among this elite group, Garry stands at number five alongside sommeliers from the country’s most iconic establishments, including Raffles, Claridge’s and The Dorchester. He is the only sommelier in Wales to be recognised in this year’s Top 100.
The Sommelier Edit say Garry sets the standard in north Wales when it comes to wine knowledge, innovation, service and food pairing expertise.
The guide recommends Palé Hall near Bala as one of the best places in the UK to enjoy a glass of wine, guided by one of the country’s top five sommeliers.
“I am exceptionally proud of my placement within the Taylors Port Top 100 sommeliers UK,” said Garry.
“It’s really special to be included amongst the giants of the UK industry and I feel really humbled to have placed so highly.
“The industry is going through some challenges, but the resilience we show when we showcase the best the UK has to offer is encouraging.
“It was great to see so many women represented within the list, in an industry that used to be dominated by old white men, of which I realise I am one. The growing numbers of great female sommeliers being recognised is long overdue and to be championed.
“I’ve always believed that great wine service is about more than knowledge – it’s about storytelling, intuition and creating something memorable for every guest. I’m delighted our work at Palé Hall is being recognised in this way."
Now in its third year, the Top 100 Sommeliers list is regarded as one of the most respected rankings in the industry. Nominations are reviewed by a panel of experts, with each sommelier assessed on their guest interaction, buying responsibilities, mentorship, experience and commitment to the craft.
One of the greenest hotels in the UK, Palé Hall has held a Green Michelin Star since 2021 for its commitment to sustainable practices, which include having its own clean, completely carbon-neutral source of electricity.
Last year, Palé Hall was one of the first hotels in the UK to receive a Michelin Key Award, denoting a special place to stay.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.