Roads across Wales are being fixed as work begins as a result of a scheme which is unlocking up to £120m for local councils.
The local government borrowing initiative provides an extra £10m of revenue funding to local councils to enable them to unlock an additional £120m over two years of capital funding to accelerate the process of fixing our local roads and pavements.
Roads that are most in need of repairs will be renewed, with over 200,000 thousand potholes fixed and prevented, and pavements repaired in local authorities across Wales.
The scheme has been designed in close partnership with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).
All 22 local authories have been awarded funding.
Work has already started in some local authorities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.