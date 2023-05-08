Letter to the Editor: Nikky Govier accuses Extinction Rebellion of picking the wrong culprit for climate change (Letters, Cambrian News, 26 April), claiming that it is not the fossil fuel industry, but man’s weather manipulation. However, the research departments of the fossil fuel industries have known for decades about the environmental harm of their carbon emissions, and they could have pursued a green path long ago but preferred to take the cheaper and more profitable route of using the world as a rubbish bin.