Dwyfor Meirionnydd, MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said they are concerned for their constituents after hearing of the difficulties many of them are having trying to order fuel from companies including Certas Energy, Calor Gas and Flogas, urging them to get to grips with severe delays. Some customers have been put on hold for hours, and promised call-backs that never materialise. Others have allegedly been locked out of their online account whilst trying to place an order.