Machynlleth residents again face the highest council tax bills in Powys – with the annual Council Tax bill for a Band D property going up by more than £120 a year.
Papes put before a Powys County Council full council meeting showed what every area in Powys would pay in council tax from April.
While all residents will pay the same for the county council and Dyfed-Powys Police portion of the bills, the amount spent on town and community councils vary wildly across the county.
Powys County Council raised its overall council tax by 4.9 per cent, while the Dyfed-Powys Police portion of council tax will rise by 7.47 per cent.
Council papers show that Machynlleth residents’ contribution to the town council will again see them pay more council tax than anywhere else in the county.
Machynlleth Town Council approved a budget last month that will see its total precept rise from £364,199 last year to £369,045 for the financial year from April.
It represents and average rise of almost £6 a year for an average Band D property in the town.
The average band D property in Machynlleth will now pay £2,671.37 from April, up from £2,550.51 last year.
Last year, Machynlleth residents faced a £177.93 a year rise, when again they topped the list for the most expensive council tax in the whole of Powys.
Elsewhere, Llanidloes residents in an average Band D property will pay £2,365.44 a year in overall council tax, while Llanbrynmair residents will pay £2,290.40.
Llangurig residents will pay £2,230.79 a year, with the cost at £2,320.52 in Llandinam.
Glantwymyn residents will pay £2,282.62, while Rhayader residents will pay £2,331.69.
