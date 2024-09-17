An exciting future lies ahead for a popular Gwynedd heritage narrow gauge railway, now poised for a multi-million pound expansion.
Now that a 10 year battle Bala Lake Railway to get planning permission for a major upgrade and expansion has been won, the hard work begins.
The 2ft gauge line runs from Llanuwchllyn Station at one end, with stops at Pentrepiod, Llangower and Bala Pen-y-Bont station. The extension is set to bring the railway right to Bala’s high street along the north shore of the lake.
It is anticipated the scheme will not only benefit the popular narrow gauge railway, but also give a massive boost to the local economy of Bala and south Gwynedd.
Bala Lake Railway Trust chairman Julian Birley BEM said: “It is extremely exciting to know that this is now definitely going to happen after all the work that we have put in so far.
“But a huge amount of work now lies ahead of us.”
Much preparation work has already been carried out in anticipation of planning permission being granted.
This includes planning the routes, purchasing land, working with Natural Resources Wales over a flood alleviation scheme, and laying foundations and track bed routes complete with the correct type of ballast.
The work is estimated to cost £5m, and will see 1,200m of railway track installed.
The scheme also includes development of a brand new station complex, in Bala, as well as the associated works and related civil engineering.
The purpose-built station complex is set to include a cafe, toilets and shop and the project is anticipated to create the equivalent of eight local jobs.
The work will transform the much-loved narrow gauge railway – which is already popular with around 35,000 visitors a year – into a major tourist attraction.
Julian said: “The main changes are aimed at bringing the train visitors right into the heart of Bala’s town centre in a bid to help boost local businesses.
“It is also hoped that by giving visitors a way to explore the lake and the surrounding foreshore and beach areas by train, it could help reduce traffic issues in the area, particularly along the B403 road between Llangower and Llanuwchllyn.
“Right now the existing Penybont station has nothing in the way of facilities and car parking. So this is an opportunity for us to create a purpose built station complex, complete with everything railway visitors need, from toilets, to car parking area and somewhere to buy refreshments and souvenirs.
“But the whole project aims towards making Bala a place of destination for visitors.
“It is going to do is give those tourists a reason to go into the town, a place where they can spend their money and, by doing so help boost the local economy.”
The extensive plans also include installation of a level crossing, the building of an ancillary engine and carriage building, signal box and associated developments.
The railway hopes to raise at least another £4.5million. To donate visit: https://www.balalakerailwaytrust.org.uk/donate/