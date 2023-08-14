The village of Pontrhydfendigiad came together to raise more than £650 for the Wales Air Ambulance during a special day of activity.
There were open gardens for a very special lady, Gill Long, who organised an open garden event almost 10 years ago to the day.
A group of ladies and Cassie the dog took part in a 7km walk in aid of the charity.
The raffle proceeds went towards Kizzie Garner-Hughes’s fund. She has recently completed a half-marathon and is also doing a marathon in the autumn in aid of Wales Air Ambulance.
Stella Dart, the day’s organiser, wanted to say a massive ‘thank you’ to Wales Air Ambulance, and what better way to do it than getting everyone involved, even the little people who enjoyed a bouncy castle, ice cream and balloons.
The amount raised so far, including so many generous donations after the event, is now at £653.40.
More funds will come in once the main raffle prize is sold on after it was generously given back to the organisers by the winners, Richard and Teresa Jones.
