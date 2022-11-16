Fun-filled day planned for Aberystwyth’s Christmas lights switch-on
‘Tis the season! Want to know what to expect on Aberystwyth’s festive day? We’ve got all the details on event times and road closures.
Aberystwyth’s Christmas lights will be switched on next Saturday – with a fun-filled day of festive events planned.
A craft and food market will be held on Baker Street from midday on Saturday, 26 November and Santa Claus will also make an appearance, setting up a grotto in a double decker bus.
Santa’s grotto will roll up on Baker Street from 2pm until 4pm and entry will be free for children to come and meet Saint Nick.
There will be a host of musical entertainment from 2pm until 7pm featuring youngsters from The Rock Project, Côr Ysgol Cymraeg, St Michael’s Choir, Only Boys Aloud, Côr Cyd, Choirs for Good, and Aberystwyth Silver Band.
The lantern parade will also return to the streets of Aberystwyth this year, leaving St Michael’s Church at 5pm and travelling through the town centre to Owain Glyndŵr Square.
There will also be lantern workshops held at St Michael’s Church this weekend but spaces are limited and those wishing to attend are advised to book in advance.
The workshop will give people the opportunity to make a lantern from willow and tissue.
All resources will be provided and the session is run free of charge. The workshops are aimed at all ages.
Those who have their own lanterns are however welcome to join the parade, even if they haven’t attended the workshops.
The lights switch-on will take place at 5.30pm with Aberystwyth mayor Cllr Talat Chaudhri flicking the switch.
The Christmas tree this year has been purchased by Aberystwyth Town Council, who along with Aberystwyth University, are the event’s main sponsors.
The Christmas celebration has been organised by Menter Aberystwyth.
Stalls pitched along Baker Street will include Y Banera Bach, Kanes Cider Bar, Broc Môr, Messy Church, Glow Girls, Syrian Dinner Project, Zoe Bennet Art, Sammie’s Cute Creations, No 21 Flowers, RayoftheDay Art, Becws, Mystic Earth, Mel Afan Honey.
A number of roads in the town centre will be closed throughout Saturday day time.
Baker Street will be closed to traffic from 7.30am until 9pm; Owain Glyndŵr Square will be closed from 12pm until 6.30pm.
For the parade, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm, Laura Place, Pier Street, Great Darkgate Street and Owain Glyndŵr Square will be closed.
For details on other festive events across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Powys and Gwynedd, keep an eye on the Cambrian News website or pick up a copy of next week’s paper
