There was a great turnout for the first fundraiser by good friends Joann Duggan, Sue Thomas and Carl Worrall AKA The Penparcau Wallies.
The ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s themed disco raised £600 for Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
The team would like to thank Ruth and Phil Thomas of Aberystwyth Football Club and Toby Spain of Bookers for all their support.
The Penparcau Wallies are already working on their next event so keep an eye out.
