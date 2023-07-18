Commenting on the funding award, Fiona Walker - Senior Conservation Officer, RSPB Cymru said: “RSPB Cymru are delighted to be partnering with Elan Valley on this incredibly important project. The ancient broadleaved woodlands of the Elan Valley are rich in biodiversity, with a range of woodland species including pied flycatcher, lichens, bryophytes and invertebrates. This funding will enable sustainable woodland management to help safeguard and join up the woodlands into the future, ensuring that young trees are able to flourish and continue to support these important and increasingly rare species, amidst a national biodiversity crisis.”