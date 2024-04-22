A VILLAGE hall has been award more than £200,000 to make improvements.
The Neuadd Rhydypennau committee says it is ‘delighted’ with the news that its application for funding to the National Lottery has been approved.
The Bow Street village hall will receive £234,000 which will go towards upgrading toilet facilities, a new treatment/counselling room, an improved entrance façade with accessible ramp and automatic entrance doors to the front entrance, and enhanced storage spaces and areas.
These works will complement the improvements and changes to the hall carried out over recent years that provides three good sized meeting rooms including a large hall with stage and public address system, fully fitted dance studio and a private meeting room/training room with power points and network points, all rooms have wi-fi connectivity.
Owen Evans Carpentry has been appointed as the main contractor to carry out the works which, will take around five months to complete.
The committee says it is working on a programme that will enable the works to ahead whilst the facilities and rooms are in use to maximise the income into the hall.
As the work is grant funded, hire costs and charges will remain the same.