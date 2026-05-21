A Penparcau man who a court heard was carrying a knife “for his own protection” has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Leigh Ward, of 17 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a 4.5 inch serrated knife on Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on 1 May this year.
Magistrates heard that Ward was “carrying the knife for [his] own protection”.
Magistrates handed Ward a 16 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
Ward must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
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