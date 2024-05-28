Borth community Hub is delighted to have received funding to continue its popular Budget Busters course.
Funding from The Multiply Project, part of the Levelling Up fund, will enable the hub to continue to run sessions focussing on the preparation and cooking of affordable, healthy meals.
“Every Tuesday we cook a different meal together and then sit and enjoy the meal together,” said hub manager Helen Williams.
“The course is free thanks to the Multiply Project funding.
“The current course is full but we are taking bookings for future sessions so if you are interested in reserving a space or would like to find out more please email [email protected] or contact us via our Facebook page.”