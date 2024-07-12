The trustees of New Quay Memorial Hall have asked for permission from Ceredigion County Council to go ahead with seeking funding to install disabled doors and develop a former toilet block.
Trustees have asked members of the county council’s charity trustee to allow them to apply for funding to install automated disabled doors on the ground floor and to redevelop the outside toilets - which are no longer used as toilets but storage- into a multi-function room.”
The Trust leases the Hall from the council.
Trustees said that discussions with MP Ben Lake about the need for community banking and also food banks have been held.
A report to be put before committee members on 17 July recommends the moves are approved.