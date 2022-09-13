Funding secured for Mach radio station and cinema
Subscribe newsletter
A COMMUNITY project to set up a host of projects such as a radio station and cinema in Machynlleth has secured funding.
The ambitious Stiwdio Dyfi CIC has secured funding from the UK Government Community Renewal Fund to create a number of projects that are due to start this month.
One of the projects will establish a community radio station, Digidol Dyfi Digital, or DX3 (dx3.cymru) from the former public toilets near Y Plas, thanks to the support of the Machynlleth Town Council.
Mayor of Machynlleth, Cllr Jeremy Paige, said: “We had earmarked the building for development last year and I am delighted that such an imaginative project will make good use of the funds we have available.
“Alongside the creation of the youth club which caters for 11 to 16-year-olds, I am sure that the town is moving in the right direction to provide life-changing experiences for a wide range of our young people. My thanks go out to those involved and wish them every success. The town council will continue to be as supportive as possible.”
Another project sees a community cinema set up at Y Tabernacl and the project will also be running a series of workshops culminating in a sustainable fashion show.
Will Tremlett explained: “It has grown out of the work of numerous individuals who have come together under the banner of DX3 to facilitate an audience facing outlet for audio visual artists in the Dyfi area.
“To make the project accessible to all, DX3 is commencing a series of free digital skills workshops and has an arsenal of camera, audio and computing equipment power, that anyone can use, once inducted by experienced practitioners at our Digital Skills workshops.”
Will found strong interest resulting in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to equip DX3 as well as having camera equipment offered free of charge for the project.
Much of the free training going on at DX3 will result in high quality radio and video content for DX3’s online channels and also Sôs Coch Sinema, the new community cinema in Machynlleth, housed at Y Tabernacl, where local stories and advertisements can be played before a screening.
Sôs Coch Sinema features screenings every Thursday and Saturday until the end of October. For this Will was also successful in securing delivery support from Cinema For All and the BFI Audience Fund.
“The hope is to create enough interest in a community cinema in Machynlleth to be able to continue”, added Will. “Local cinema is all about community, a place to meet, watch a film together, stay out for a meal or be able to walk home.”
The programme includes a weekly ‘Sports Action’ screening, a contemporary or ‘world cinema’ title, a horror night and a cinephile curation under ‘Keith Turbo presents…’ with variations of this as the season progresses.
The final strand of the scheme is a ‘Creative Spaces & Outlets’ project - sustainable fashion. Hwb Ffasiwn Da is a “sewing, fashion, up-cycling collective” about to begin a series of workshops, leading to a runway event called Sioe Calan Gaeaf this October.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |