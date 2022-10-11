Fundraisers make a final push for funds
Celtic rowers from Madog Yacht Club, Porthmadog are hoping to secure some final donations ahead of their presentation of funds to the RNLI.
The group swapped their oars for some bikes to raise money for the RNLI by cycling around Wales. They visited all 30 RNLI stations in Wales during the arduous 747-mile challenge.
The team consisted of Jill and Richard Gloster, Isobel and Steve Weakes, Bob Chamberlain, Mike James and Ian Williamson who are all members of the yacht club.
They started their cycle challenge on 5 September at Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat Station with an impressive and unexpected send off from RNLI volunteers, staff, friends, family and well-wishers.
They headed along the Llyn Peninsula, round Anglesey, from Flint inland through Oswestry, Abergavenny and Cardiff. They headed along the coast with overnight stops in Swansea, Carmarthen, Pembroke, Newport, Aberaeron, Aberdyfi before arriving back at Criccieth, on 18 September to a fantastic welcome.
Ian Williamson said: “Having cycled 747.1 miles and ascended 42,674 feet, we certainly had a challenge. The weather was kind and only on a couple of occasions did we get absolutely soaked in the thunder storms. The picturesque scenery in Wales is mainly magnificent and compensated for the challenge ahead.
“On behalf of the Criccieth 2 Criccieth 700 Team, I wish to thank everyone for their support, encouragement, and generous donations for our RNLI fundraising challenge.
“We’d also like to thank all the RNLI volunteers and staff not only for making us most welcome when visiting their stations but for continuing to provide a 24 hour search and rescue service around the UK.
If anyone would like to give the group’s fundraising efforts a final push, they can do so by donating to their JustGiving page.
Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/criccieth2criccieth700
