A group of fundraisers are to take on an epic Eryri challenge in support of a Ceredigion dad who has been given a year to live.
In August last year, Will Parry, 32, a father-of-three from Tregaron, who worked as a security guard in Morrisons Aberystwyth, collapsed after suffering from persistent headaches.
Thanks to the quick actions of the family’s local GP, it was suspected that he had a brain bleed, and he was immediately referred to Bronglais A&E for urgent scans.
The scans revealed heartbreaking news: Will had a large and aggressive brain tumour (glioblastoma).
He was rushed to Cardiff Hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery.
The operation lasted seven gruelling hours, with significant risks involved. Thankfully, Will came through the surgery and was soon awake, responsive, and even walking.
However, just weeks later, on the 17 September, the family received another devastating update.
Although 99 per cent of the tumour had been removed, doctors informed them that Will’s life expectancy was just 12–18 months.
Despite this prognosis, Will his wife Lianne and three children Tyler (12), Thia (10) and Harli (3) are determined to focus on creating lasting memories and fulfilling Will’s dreams while they can.
To help him do that, Love From Wales/Cariad O Gymru a not for profit organisation, is raising money for the Parry family to enable them to make memories that will never die.
A team of 35 volunteers are looking to complete “15 Peaks for Parry”.
Over two days in early April we are looking to summit 15 Peaks in Snowdonia within 48 hours.
This event has been carefully mapped out with experienced Mountain Leaders and medical support leaders who have many years’ experience with these types of events.
Sean Turner from Love from Wales said: “This event will be extremely tough due to the rocky paths, Steep inclines, declines and climbing the infamous Crib Goch ridge on Yr Wyddfa.
“This challenge is often underestimated and is usually carried out over a week. We are going to complete this in two days and will look to pitch up our tents at local campsites over the weekend event.
“We are raising as much money as possible to give to Will and his family to create some memories they will never forget.
“If you can spare any money for this challenge, we would really appreciate it!”
The Love From Wales fundraising page says: “This charity was created to give people any type of support that is possible and this is hugely important for Will and his family.
“Love from Wales are ready to step up and face a challenge that may sound crazy but with everyone’s support we will get the job done and raise a large sum of money for Will and the family.”
The fundraiser has already collected more than £6,000 and the group hope to raise more.
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/15peaks4parry and for information on Love from Wales, visit their Facebook page.