NCI Porthdinllaen Station volunteers are taking part in a 2,000-plus miles station-to-station relay.
Starting in Fleetwood as part of the National Coastwatch charity’s 30th anniversary celebrations, an anniversary flag is travelling to all 60 NCI coastal watch stations. The relay ends in September in Filey.
Watchkeepers are coming up with innovative ways to transport the flag including boats, ferries, tractor and trailer, horse and cart, classic cars, walking and long distance running.
Morfa Nefyn volunteers receive it on 8 June from Rhoscolyn. It will travel from Bangor by sea or Caterham 7, subject to weather. Charity Ultra Runner Melina Morris will run 141 miles in two days from Bangor to Aberdaron. Melina’s JustGiving page (https://shorturl.at/huAyz) is raising money for NCI Porthdinllaen. She will pass Porthdinllaen station where the flag will be handed over.
Porthdinllaen station manager Andy Smith said: “This year is an exciting milestone and it’s great for us all to come together, take part in some extra fundraising and have some fun in our own community at the same time. Our intention is to muster as many watchkeepers and supporters at the station on 8 June to welcome Melinda and the flag.”
The flag travels 268 miles to Milford Haven on 11 June at 8am in a classic 60-year-old Daimler Dart SP250. The trip to will take approximately 10 hours plus time for photo! This is also a sponsored event: https://shorturl.at/Z0AqP
NCI Chair Stephen Hand said: “This anniversary is the ideal opportunity to put each station on the map and encourage more people to join and support us.
“The relay is about having fun as well as shining a spotlight on our lifesaving work as a part of the UK’s maritime search and rescue community. It’s a privilege to be part of this organisation and to be able to say thank to you to our supporters and wonderful, highly trained volunteers.”
The flag relay ends at Trinity House, London where it will be received by NCI Royal Patron, HRH The Princess Royal.
Support Porthdinllaen Station at https://pay.sumup.io/b2c/QHIB7AY2.