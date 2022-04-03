Fundraising support for farming welfare charities

Two Welsh charities focusing on the wellbeing of farmers and their families have been chosen by staff at Menter a Busnes (MaB) as the centre of its fundraising efforts over the next 12 months.

The DPJ Foundation and Tir Dewi, highlight the issue and offer support to those in Welsh rural communities who are struggling, including with their mental health.

It is estimated that one in four people will be affected by a mental health issue every year in the UK. Last year, Cywain hosted a ‘Mental Health Awareness Training’ webinar for food and drink producers delivered by the DPJ Foundation.

MaB chief executive, Alun Jones, said “Many of our staff members come from farming backgrounds, and through our work on projects like Farming Connect, we are only too aware of the pressures faced by those in Wales’ agricultural communities.

“Farmers often feel quite isolated, so having a source of support, such as the DPJ Foundation and Tir Dewi, that is always ready to help and is confidential is hugely important.”

Gareth Davies, Tir Dewi’s chief executive officer, said: “Tir Dewi are delighted and honoured to have been chose as beneficiaries of Menter a Busnes’ fundraising efforts this year alongside The DPJ Foundation.

“The farming landscape in Wales is becoming increasingly challenging and it is our aim to be there to support any farmer who needs help, in whatever way that is. Alongside DPJ and other partners we have the tools to support in every case, but this takes money.

“This fundraising effort will help us to be able to achieve our aims but, just as important is the recognition from the farming community that what we do is valued. This will add to the awareness and promotion of our service and, hopefully, lead to more farmers gaining the support they need.”

DPJ Foundation charity manager, Kate Miles added: “We are so pleased that the team at Menter a Busnes have chosen to support the DPJ Foundation as one of their charities for this coming year.

‘We are excited to see what fundraising ideas their staff come up with as well as how they can help us to raise the profile and awareness of the mental health services that the DPJ Foundation provides for the agricultural community in Wales.”

“As part of this relationship, we are also looking forward to delivering our bespoke Mental Health Awareness training for the team at Menter a Busnes.

“This will give staff a chance to learn more about certain mental health conditions, know how to spot the signs that someone may be struggling with their mental health, how to offer initial support and where to get help.”