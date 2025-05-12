Gwynedd-based housing association, Grŵp Cynefin, has launched a plan to help stem the tide of rural depopulation.
Grŵp Cynefin intends to build 300 new homes by 2028, boosting the economy and supporting the Welsh language.
The strategy, called A Place to Belong, also includes decarbonising existing homes.
That process has started already with £12 million being spent on green, energy saving measures in more than 400 properties over the past 12 months.
Chief Executive Mel Evans said: “The need for affordable housing is huge. There are more people in temporary accommodation in Wales than there have ever been. Traditionally, they used to be mainly single people, but research shows that there are now more families as well as young people.
“We are aiming to build 300 new homes by 2028 which is a reasonable objective for an organisation of our size.
“Our mission is to build much-needed homes in our traditional communities, support the Welsh language and enable people to remain in their own communities. That is in Grŵp Cynefin’s DNA.
“Depopulation in these areas has been problem for decades and our aim is to work with our partners, like local councils, to stem that tide of people moving away.
“As a housing association that works through the medium of Welsh, it is also part of our mission to promote the language in our rural areas.
“As well as building homes, we’re boosting the local economy, creating opportunities and supporting local supply chains whenever possible.
“We want to support local people to grow with us and we are putting measures in place to enable smaller contractors to bid for work with us.
“We also want to provide work opportunities and apprenticeships for young people in our communities.
As well as building new homes, Grŵp Cynefin will also improve its existing homes.