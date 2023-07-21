THE funeral of a much-loved police inspector and football club chairman, Gareth Earp, will take place later on Friday in Rhayader.
The father-of-three's funeral will take place at 2pm at St Clement’s Church in Rhayader.
Gareth, 43, who served as an inspector in Ceredigion before moving to the Specialist Operations Department in Dyfed Powys HQ, died in a road traffic collision on Thursday 29 June on the A470 near Rhayader while travelling home from work.
Paying tribute, Gareth Jones, chair of Dyfed Powys Police Federation, said: “Today we gather to say our final farewells to Gareth.
“We will come together with his family and friends as we pay our respects while remembering and recognising Gareth’s service to the Force and the community.
“Our thoughts continue to be with his family, especially his wife Tamsin and their three children, Ethan, Theo and Joel.”
A book of remembrance for Gareth has been opened by Mayor Rhys Thomas. It will be located at St Clement’s and available to sign daily from 10am until 8pm.
Inspector Gareth Earp died at the scene following a two-car collision on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader onThursday, 29 June at approximately 4:50pm.
The male driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital following the collision.
Insp Earp was a well-liked and respected officer, having served with the force for 21 years and was also Chairman of Rhayader Town FC.
Paying tribute following the news of Insp Earp’s death, the football club said: “Today we woke up to the tragic news that our chairman Gareth Earp has lost his life.
"The Town is numb, we are all devastated and the town is mourning. We offer our thoughts, prayers and strength to Graham, Mair, Tamsin and the boys we will forever be by your side."