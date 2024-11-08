STUDT'S Funfair will return to Ceredigion this weekend, starting off with a packed Saturday in Cardigan.
The funfair will be held on Fairfield in Cardigan on Saturday, 9 November from 12pm until late, with the market returning to town on the day as well.
The rides will then travel north and head to Aberystwyth for seven consecutive nights from Tuesday, 12 November.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Vernon Studt of Studt Funfairs, confirmed that market stalls will accompany the Cardigan fair along Pendre and Priory Street when the fair comes to town on Fairfield on Saturday, 9 November.
Unfortunately though, there will again be no market when the fair comes to Aberystwyth.
Vernon said: "We are really happy that the market is returning to Cardigan when we visit on 9 November.
"Unfortunately, however, there will be no market in Aberystwyth."
The date of the Cardigan funfair was moved from the traditional Sunday to Saturday, so that it doesn't clash with Remembrance Sunday.
Studt Funfairs will then head north and return to Aberystwyth for seven consecutive nights between Tuesday, 12 November and Monday, 18 November.
Last year's fair only ran for six days.
The Aberystwyth fair will be held at the usual site along Park Avenue after Vernon confirmed that Studt Funfairs had been given the go ahead by Ceredigion County Council to use the site at the car park for another year.
The Studt family has been travelling to the west coast to host an annual winter funfair for nearly 190 years.