Welsh Water has announced it is to bump bills up by 27 per cent from April - and they will continue to rise for the next five years.
The average Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water household customer bill will increase by 27 per cent for 2025-26, from £503 to £639 - or £1.75 a day.
Bills will continue to rise year-on-year by 42 per cent by 2029-30.
Welsh Water says the bill rise will 'fund work to reduce pollution, upgrade and build new vital assets, reduce leakage, and improve water quality', creating 2,000 new jobs.
The price hike has however been met with anger.
Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Climate Change, Delyth Jewell MS said: “Investing in the water network is of course necessary, but this increase in water bills will be difficult for households across Wales who are already having to pay increased costs. Consumers should not be footing the bill to clean up our water.
“Today’s news proves that Wales needs direct powers over our water. Having full control over our water would enable us to tackle soaring water bills, better manage our water and properly address the problem of sewage.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick said: “Welsh customers are paying the price for Government incompetence.
“Under the last Conservative UK Government and current Welsh Labour Government in Cardiff Bay, Dwr Cymru was able to get away with minimal oversight.
“They spent years paying out excessive executive bonuses despite being a ‘non-profit’ and having one of the worst environmental records in the country.
“Welsh customers will now have the highest water bills in the UK, despite having some of the lowest incomes, it’s an absolute disgrace."
Conservative Andrew RT Davies called for water bosses' pay to be linked to performance, stating that Welsh Water has previously admitted illegally spilling untreated sewage for years, and were ordered to pay over £24 million in 2024 by Ofwat for underperformance.
Mr Davies highlighted the £322,000 salary in 2022 of Welsh Water boss Peter Perry as an example of top salaries at the water firm that need to be reigned in.
He said: "These bill rises are going to put unbelievable pressure on hard-pressed households.
“Water bosses are paid far too much considering the outcomes we’re seeing on water bills and in our water quality, so it’s time we see performance-related pay for the top brass so they really have skin in the game.”
Welsh Water Interim Chief Financial Officer Samantha James said: “We understand the financial pressures that some of our customers are facing, and we are doing more than ever before to help those who are struggling.
“Over the past 15 years we’ve done all we can to keep bills low and affordable for our customers, delivering financial support packages to ensure all our customers have access to our services.
“But now it’s time for a step change in investment, to improve performance and service delivery, adapt our networks to the climate crisis, and do more to protect our rivers and seas.”