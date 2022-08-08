GALLERY: Borth Carnival returns after three years

Winner of best float and best dressed business, the Friendship Inn, or the Peaky Borthers.

Crowds flocked to Borth on Friday, to celebrate the return of the village’s annual carnival.

After nearly a month of celebrations, Borth carnival concluded with it’s well attended parade on Friday, 5 August.

Numerous walking groups and floats took part in the parade, before congregating on the field to continue the celebrations and hear the winners of the numerous categories.

Chair of the Borth Carnival Committee Carol Bainbridge said she had “tears in her eyes” watching the carnival, after it was cancelled for two years in a row due to Covid-19.

Click our photo gallery at the top of the page to enjoy the day and its festivities.

