Cardigan Bay's resident Bottlenose dolphins have been captured on camera frolicking off the Ceredigion coast.
Wildlife guide, Sarah Wyer, caught these images over the weekend whilst working with Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips.
+ 1
(View All)
Bottlenose dolphins in Cardigan Bay
Cardigan Bay's resident Bottlenose dolphins have been captured on camera frolicking off the Ceredigion coast.
Wildlife guide, Sarah Wyer, caught these images over the weekend whilst working with Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |