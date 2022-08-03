GALLERY: Dydd Mercher ar Y Maes
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 4:49 pm
Share
+ 27
(View All)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THE sun has returned to the Maes today as the National Eisteddfod continues in Tregaron.
Here are a selection of photographs taken by Aled Llywelyn from Tregaron on Wednesday.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |