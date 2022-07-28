GALLERY: Organisers ‘blown away’ by Machynlleth Carnival support
Thursday 28th July 2022 1:29 pm
The gnomes of Machynlleth on show at the town’s carnival
THE organisers of Machynlleth Carnival say they were ‘blown away’ by the crowd and support over the weekend as the event returned after a two-year absence.
People lined the streets for the traditional parade through the town, this year led by town mayor, Cllr Jeremy Paige and the Samba Agogo Band.
The festivities continued at the Plas with live music from Beth McCann, Gwi Jones and Silver Doll.
Organisers have created a justgiving page for next year’s carnival.
If you can donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mach-carnival
