GALLERY: Penparcau Summer Fair
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1dy[email protected]
Wednesday 7th September 2022 7:00 am
Penparcau came together over the weekend to celebrate in the community forum’s summer fair.
A large crowd attended the day with many in fancy dress and a host of stalls and entertainment on offer.
Forum Trustee retired county councillor Goronwy Edwards opened the Summer Fair accompanied by wife Ann.
Photographs by Pat Bates.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
