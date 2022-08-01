GALLERY: Tregaron welcomes the crowds to the National Eisteddfod
TREGARON is a hive of activity as the town hosts this year’s National Eisteddfod.
The festival had to be cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but crowds have flocked to the maes over the weekend and on Monday.
The winner of the crown will be named later today ad the festival will run until Saturday.
