A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road for three years after being caught driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Osian ap Pedr, of 7 Dorville Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The court heard that the 31-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Focus on the B4406 at Penmachno near Llanrwst on 23 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath showed that ap Pedr had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified ap Pedr from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £550.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £220 victim fund surcharge.