PLANS are being put forward to turn the old Dyfi Bridge into a community garden when the new road opens.
A new £46 million bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year, which will leave the 19th Century crossing redundant.
Community group Mach Fringe is proposing that the old bridge be converted into a unique community garden, providing green space for the people of Machynlleth.
Mach Fringe says: “In 2024, our old bridge will be free of traffic.
“Without cars and restored to its original condition, the historic Dyfi bridge offers a rare, accessible walk from Machynlleth to open countryside.
“And if the full proposal can be realised, interpretive boards, sensitive planting and beautiful seating will make Machynlleth Garden Bridge an asset for the community.
“We have the unique opportunity to use the area and enjoy our heritage.”
Mach Fringe will be holding a number of community events over the next month to discuss the plans.
The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, 4 October at the Taj Mahal Community Hub from 7pm.
Then on 12 October, a meeting will be held in the White Lion from 7pm and on 18 October a drop in market stall will be open from 9am until 2pm.
Further meetings will be held at Machynlleth Bowling Club on 18 October from 7pm and the Community Hub on 28 October from 3pm.
The £46m project to build a new crossing is set to be completed ‘by the turn of the year’.
Construction began two years ago but a new bridge has been spoken about for decades following multiple floodings and concerns over the structural integrity of the existing bridge.
The project was due to be completed this summer but has been hit with delays and is one of the last road schemes being conducted by the Welsh Government.
Following a year-long review, the deputy minister for climate change, Lee Waters, announced in February that the Welsh Government had axed all major road building projects to ‘reduce carbon emissions’ and help in the switch to the way people use the road networks
The Welsh Government said all future roads must pass strict criteria which means they must not increase carbon emissions, they must not increase the number of cars on the road, they must not lead to higher speeds and higher emissions, and they must not negatively impact the environment.