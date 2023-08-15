The annual Llwyngwril Garden Club Show went ahead at Y Ganolfan on Saturday, 12 August.
The annual show invites local people to show off their artistic side or their gardening abilities, by putting what they grew and created on display in a variety of exhibitions.
Despite ‘challenging growing conditions’ this year, many great exhibits and lovely floral displays were put on show.
Eventgoers also had the chance to take part in a variety of classes teaching arts and crafts and other household skills, but the excitement mainly surrounded a new class which taught people how to make flavoured liqueurs from locally sourced cherries, rhubarb, ginger and raspberries.
A spokesperson for the club said: “In spite of the challenging growing conditions this year there were still some great exhibits and lovely floral displays on show.
“The highlights of the day were the arts and crafts and domestic classes being superbly supported. This year a new class for liqueurs was introduced which caused some excitement with a great variety of flavours represented.
“Thanks to everyone for all the amazing support that led to such a successful annual show.”
With hopes of better growing conditions leading up to next year’s show, the garden club plans to broaden the categories, with one suggestion being an orchid flower category.
“There is scope for more vegetable and flower class entries next year and with luck it will be a better growing season than it was this year,” the spokesperson said.
“We are open to suggestions for new categories to include next year.
“If people have any suggestions or want to get in touch with the garden club then the number to call is 01341 251342.”
