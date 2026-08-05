GARETH Evans-Jones has won this year's National Eisteddfod Prose Medal after judges praised the exceptional quality of a competition that attracted 28 entries.
Entrants were challenged to submit an original work of creative prose of up to 40,000 words on the theme 'Mur | Muriau' (Wall | Walls). The competition was judged by Meleri Wyn James, Iwan Rhys and Angharad Price.
The medal was presented by Hazel, Geralyn and Eirlys Non in memory of their parents, Gwynfi and Megan Williams of Blaenmorw, Capel Newydd. The £750 prize was donated by John and Bethan Cwmbetws, with support from the James Pantyfedwen Trust.
Speaking at the ceremony, Meleri Wyn James described the competition as one of exceptional quality.
A total of 28 entries were received, prompting the judges to suggest that the future of Welsh prose "is very bright indeed". Several entries were singled out for praise and publication potential, while four works reached the first-class category: Cadno, Isha, O Bach and Pibydd.
After extensive deliberation, the judges unanimously awarded the Prose Medal to Isha, praising the winning work for its scope, inventiveness and playfulness.
Evans-Jones is originally from Traeth Bychan near Marian-glas on Anglesey. He attended Ysgol Llanbedrgoch, Ysgol Goronwy Owen and Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones before studying Welsh and Religious Studies at Bangor University.
He later completed a master's degree in creative writing and a doctorate, which was published as the book Mae'r Beibl o'n tu': Ymatebion crefyddol y Cymry yn America i gaethwasiaeth (1838-1868).
He is currently a lecturer in Philosophy and Religion at Bangor University and co-director of the National Centre for Religious Education for Wales.
An acclaimed writer across several genres, he has published the novels Eira Llwyd and Y Cylch, the award-winning creative non-fiction book Cylchu Cymru: Llun a Llên wrth Gerdded, and the children's collection Llanddafad, which won the Readers' Choice Award at the 2025 Tir na nOg Awards.
Evans-Jones is also a successful dramatist, having won the National Eisteddfod Drama Medal in 2019 and 2021. Several of his plays have since been produced, including Adar Papur, Ynys Alys and Dilyn Sgwarnog. He also penned the welcome poem for the 2026 Urdd Eisteddfod.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.