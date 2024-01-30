Football pundit Gary Lineker has been invited to Bala after making a joke about a Welsh player going from the Farmers' League to top flight football.
He made the comment after the Manchester United match against Newport in which former Bala player Will Evans scored.
Lineker said Evans "was working on a farm 18 months ago and played for Bala Town. He's gone from farmer's league to the big time in the FA Cup".
Bala Town took to X (formerly Twitter) to invite Lineker to one of their matches.
"Happy to have Gary Lineker pop down to Maes Tegid one day to experience our 'farmer's league'," the post said.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts shared Bala's post and echoed the invitation to Gwynedd.