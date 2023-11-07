Wales & West Utilities is working to carry out essential work to upgrade gas pipes in the Gwynedd town.
Wales & West Utilities will be working under Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s planned road closure on Church Street for the next four weeks. The work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
To plan the work Wales & West Utilities has liaised with both Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and Gwynedd County Council.
Wales & West Utilities Carl Lewis is managing this gas pipe upgrade work. He said: “We are pleased to partner with other utilities as we both work to carry out essential upgrades to the network.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Barmouth and the wider area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.” Wales & West Utilities customer service team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about the work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.
Alternatively, you can contact them on X, formerly Twitter, @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.