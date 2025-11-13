Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page was spotted in Aberystwyth on Wednesday, to the delight of many who spotted her.
The actress popped in to Waterstones where she posed for a picture with Jasmine Lawson, who is a senior bookseller on the team, and her book, ‘Lush!’, which the store has signed copies of.
Branch store manger Chloe Tilson said was “thrilled” Joanna called in.
Posting the pic on social media, the accompanying post reads: “Dull rainy days are always made brighter at Waterstones Aber when authors drop in to sign. Here is the lovely Joanna Page bringing the sunshine to us today, pictured with very happy bookseller Jasmine. LUSH!!!”
Joanna was in town filming her new BBC series, ‘Shift The Thrift’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.