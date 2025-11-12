Aberystwyth’s Wendy Hogarth has completed a charity run on her mobility scooter to raise money for three good causes.
With support from friends, Wendy travelled from her house in Cwmerfyn to Penrhyncoch, Waunfawr, and The Hut on South Beach, stopping at Nisa Local Tymawr, Penrhyn “to be greeted by some supporters,” said Wendy.
“It was a bit hilly but the pathway through the countryside was really lovely.
“Once we got to the top of Penglais hill, it was downhill all the way to the prom.”
There was a brief stop at Bronglais Hospital where two respiratory unit nurses came outside to show their support, and businesses along the prom - Prom Diner, The Original Tram Co, My Friends Place and The Hut kindly donated, along with people on the prom.
“It was nice to see the little blue hut and know we had made it,” said Wendy.
“We arrived to a welcome party and much-needed coffee.
“Thanks to Dave, Charlie and the girls for donating and collecting for me, and to Geraint Wheeler from the RNLI for being there at the start and finish.
“Thanks to Mark for supporting me, Chas, my little companion who was so good sitting in the basket all the way, Maddy Lewis and Ruth Davies my travelling companions - well done ladies - Hywel Lewis for being team leader and helping us safely along the way,
Eirian Reynolds, my photographer, Rheidol Power Station and Visitor Centre for their kind donation, and all my supporters. Thank you so much.”
The journey of around nine miles took just under three hours.
“The total raised so far from this and Wendy’s craft sales is £864.19 plus 1 French Franc!
Wendy has donated £100 to a young mother, friend and neighbour who is battling cancer.
The rest will be split between the RNLI and Bronglais Hospital’s Respiratory Unit.
