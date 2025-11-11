Tributes have been paid to a former pub landlord who has died at the age of 54.
Gwilym James died on Wednesday, 5 November.
Many of Gwilym’s friends and former colleagues have taken to social media in the days since his death to express their sorrow at his passing, pay tribute to him, and share photographs of the man who is remembered for having fun and working behind a number of the area’s bars.
Releasing a tribute to the ‘Cambrian News’, a spokesperson for Gwilym’s family said: “Gwilym was a devoted son to his late parents, Tom and Mair James, and a loving brother to Nanna and loving uncle to Deian and Einir.
“All through his life he made us smile with his unrivalled wit and humour.
“He was born and raised in the rural village of Bwlch-llan and he later moved to the town of Tregaron but spent most of his life in his beloved Aberystwyth.
“He made this his home, and the people of the town enabled him to be his true self. We are shocked and saddened by his sudden death and will miss him dearly.”
Gwilym was known to many through his roles at a number of pubs.
Iwan Edwards said: “Gwilym worked for me for a number of years when I owned The Court Royale and Harleys in Eastgate Street.
“During Gwilym’s employment there he was a valued member of staff and brought a lot of fun to the role.
“He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to work alongside him.”
A spokesperson for Y Ffarmers in Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Gwilym.
“Gwilym was landlord here many years ago, and he will hold a special place in the hearts of many in the Llanfihangel community.”
