New Quay lifeboat has received a significant cash boost over the summer, thanks to two friends.
The RNLI station received £5,000 from two friends from the Midlands, Terence Glover and Phil Jones.
Both retired linesmen from the Midlands Electricity Board, Mr Glover and Mr Jones chose to support the lifeboat station due to Mr Glover’s close connection with the area, where he owns a caravan.
Bernie Davies, New Quay RNLI’s station mechanic, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation, stating, “We are very grateful for their generosity as their donation will ensure that we can continue to save lives at sea.
“The funds will be instrumental in maintaining and enhancing the station’s lifesaving capabilities, ensuring the safety of those at sea.”