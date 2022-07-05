Get lost in music at Cardigan Castle this Friday.

The stage is set to recreate the magic of the 1970s, so let Theatr Mwldan and Cardigan Castle take you on a musical journey this Friday.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic in Lost in Music: One Night At The Disco.

Doors open at 6.30pm for an 8.15pm start.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals, so come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco!

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more, this promises to be one of the best, most feel-good shows of the year!

This event is part of the annual Mwldan-Cardigan Castle collaboration over the summer season.

Coming up soon in the castle grounds is Symud Trwy’r Haf: Celebrating 40 Years of Fflach (Jess, Crys, Einir Dafydd and Catsgam), Radio Ga Ga: Celebrating the Champions of Rock (celebration of Queen), guitar legend Richard Thompson and three outdoor cinema dates (Grease [PG], Rocketman [15] and West Side Story [12A]).