Hope at The Hive is showing that tackling food waste and strengthening community ties can go hand in hand.
Through a partnership with FareShare Cymru, this vibrant hub in St Mellons has become a lifeline for residents while championing sustainable practices.
One of the centre’s most innovative initiatives is its zero-waste food dispensers. Supplied and regularly stocked by FareShare Cymru, the dispensers allow residents to collect dry goods such as pasta using their own reusable containers. The Hive currently offers free pasta to help people get comfortable with the system, encouraging environmentally friendly habits while putting surplus food to good use.
“Every container filled and every meal shared shows that reducing waste and supporting each other can go hand in hand,” said Bethan Cook, marketing and communications lead at FareShare Cymru.
The Hive Pantry supports more than 100 people each week, with demand continuing to grow. For £5, members can select two red items and five blue items using a colour-coded system. FareShare Cymru’s regular deliveries ensure the Pantry is stocked with nutritious, high-quality food.
For many residents, the Pantry is more than a source of food — it is a place where dignity, choice and community come together. Families, students and older residents alike rely on it as a practical and welcoming resource during challenging times.
The Hive also offers a rich programme of social and support activities. Coffee mornings provide a welcoming space with free tea, coffee and cake, while Riverside Advice offers practical financial guidance.
Clubs and activities cater for all ages and interests, from boxing and Diamond Art Club to Busy Bees Stay & Play and breastfeeding peer support. Community-growing projects, including a new patio orchard, allow residents to connect with nature and take pride in shared spaces. Seasonal events, choirs and family sessions during term time further bring people together.
By combining food provision with zero-waste initiatives, FareShare Cymru helps The Hive reduce its environmental footprint while fostering social connections. Residents learn sustainable habits, access healthy food and enjoy a broad range of community activities — all supported by a steady supply of surplus food.
Hope at The Hive is now a thriving, inclusive hub that shows how environmental responsibility and social support can create lasting impact. Its zero-waste dispensers, weekly Pantry and diverse community programme highlight what can be achieved when charities, residents and local initiatives work together.
FareShare Cymru says it is proud to see Hope at The Hive flourish as a sustainable, welcoming and inspiring community hub. It is a reminder that small steps — filling a container, sharing a meal, attending a club — can make a significant difference to people and the planet.
Also this month, FareShare Cymru ran its week-long Meals with Meaning campaign from December 2-9, raising funds to turn surplus food into meals for more than 240 community groups across Wales. Early donations were doubled through The Big Give, with supporters entered into a prize draw, helping boost winter support for families and warm hubs.
