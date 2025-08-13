The countdown to RNLI Criccieth lifeboat station open day has begun.
The open day will take place at the lifeboat station between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, 23 August.
As well as having both lifeboats and launch vehicles on display, the volunteer crew will be joined by partner emergency agencies including HM Coastguard, National Coastwatch Institution, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire & Rescue, and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team amongst others.
Both lifeboats will launch during the day as part of a display.
There will also be a range of fundraising activities, face painting, crafts, a cake stall, refreshments and a barbecue served from 12pm onwards.
All proceeds will go to support the work of Criccieth’s RNLI Station.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.